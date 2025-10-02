Amp is an agent that helps your team build software, fix bugs, and automate engineering tasks. How Amp works in Slack An Amp workspace admin connects the Slack workspace. Each member then connects their Amp account to their Slack user. Mention @Amp in a channel or Slack thread where Amp is available. Amp reads relevant messages in that thread and can use attached images as context. It sends the request to the member's personal Amp assistant, Puck, and replies in the same Slack thread. Mention @Amp again to add an instruction or continue the work. On a paid Slack plan, members can also open Amp in Slack's AI agent app container and chat with it there. When a connected member shares a supported Amp link, Amp can add a preview if that member has access to the linked content. What you can ask Amp to do • Investigate a bug report, inspect code or screenshots, and suggest or make changes.

• Investigate an incident with available logs and connected tools, then report findings and possible changes.

• Explore a codebase and build or revise a feature.

• Turn feedback or an engineering request posted in Slack into a new Amp thread.

• Find, check, or manage existing Amp work.

• Search available Slack messages for context when asked. Slack plan requirements A paid Slack plan is required to access Amp in Slack's AI agent app container. On Slack Free, users can still mention @Amp in channels and threads, receive Amp replies in those threads, and get supported Amp link previews. Amp account and usage requirements An Amp account with available usage is required. Amp agent and tool use consumes Amp usage. Large language model warning Amp uses large language models. It can generate inaccurate responses, summaries, code, findings, or other outputs. It can also misunderstand a request. Review its outputs, code changes, and test results before relying on them, merging changes, or taking production action.