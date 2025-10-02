@Amp in a channel or Slack thread where Amp is available. Amp reads relevant messages in that thread and can use attached images as context. It sends the request to the member's personal Amp assistant, Puck, and replies in the same Slack thread. Mention
@Amp again to add an instruction or continue the work.On a paid Slack plan, members can also open Amp in Slack's AI agent app container and chat with it there.When a connected member shares a supported Amp link, Amp can add a preview if that member has access to the linked content.What you can ask Amp to do• Investigate a bug report, inspect code or screenshots, and suggest or make changes.
@Amp in channels and threads, receive Amp replies in those threads, and get supported Amp link previews.Amp account and usage requirementsAn Amp account with available usage is required. Amp agent and tool use consumes Amp usage.Large language model warningAmp uses large language models. It can generate inaccurate responses, summaries, code, findings, or other outputs. It can also misunderstand a request. Review its outputs, code changes, and test results before relying on them, merging changes, or taking production action.
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