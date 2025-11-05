Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Data is retained as long as Confetti Bot is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

Data archiving and removal policy After uninstalling Confetti Bot, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@confettibot.com

Data storage policy Confetti Bot stores the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. celebration customizations), the PII the app stores are the full name of the opted in users and their date of birth. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud hosted.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://confettibot.com/dpa/#subprocessors