Never miss a birthday or work anniversary again! :tada:
Confetti Bot is the birthday bot and work anniversary bot for Slack. It automatically celebrates your team members' special days with fun, personalized messages, keeping employee recognition and team culture alive without any manual effort.Features:
:birthday: Automatically posts birthday and work anniversary celebrations in your chosen channels, on the right day, at the right time.
:trophy: Recognizes milestone work anniversaries (1, 5, 10, 15, 20 years) with special messages and cards.
:link: Syncs team data from 60+ HR systems (BambooHR, Gusto, Rippling, Deel, Workday, HiBob, Personio, ADP, Okta, Google Workspace, and many more).
:clipboard: Also supports CSV import, manual entry, or automatic collection via DM.
:art: Fully customizable messages and celebration cards. Match your company's brand and tone.
:alarm_clock: Smart weekend handling: post the Friday before, the Monday after, or on the actual day.
:bell: Birthday and anniversary reminders via DM so you can prepare ahead of time.
:busts_in_silhouette: Grouped celebrations to reduce channel noise when multiple people share the same date.
:loudspeaker: Separate channels for birthdays and anniversaries, or combine them into one.
:zap: Self-service slash commands: team members can update their own dates with
/confetti update
.
:lock: Privacy-first: team members can opt out anytime with
/confetti optout
.Use cases:
- Birthday tracker and birthday reminder for your Slack workspace.
- Work anniversary tracker with milestone recognition.
- Employee recognition and employee appreciation on autopilot.
- Team celebration bot for remote, hybrid, and in-office teams.
- HRIS integration to keep employee data in sync automatically.
- Team building and employee engagement through consistent celebrations.
- Birthday and anniversary reminders for managers and team leads.Pricing:
Confetti Bot has a generous Free tier for teams of up to 40 members. If you need more, you can upgrade to one of our paid plans. Learn more on our Pricing page
.
We also offer a 30-day free trial of the Unlimited plan — no credit card required :partying_face:Security:
Your data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We follow the highest security standards to protect your team's information.Support:
If you have any questions, feedback or just want to say Hi, we'd love to hear from you at contact@confettibot.com