Data retention policy
Retention varies by data type and feature. Data required to provide the Slack app and AI experience may be retained according to Warp’s applicable policies and customer agreements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers may request permanent deletion of their data at any time. Warp removes data from active systems and backups under its standard purge process, typically within 30 days, unless longer retention is required by law.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored in Warp-managed cloud infrastructure in the United States and encrypted in transit and at rest. Certain enterprise configurations support customer-managed storage.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, xAI, and several open models hosted by Fireworks.
LLM retention settings
Warp uses contracted Zero Data Retention settings where applicable. Provider retention varies by model and configuration. Warp-side product data is governed separately by Warp’s data-retention policy.
LLM data tenancy policy
Warp is a multi-tenant service with logical isolation between customers. Eligible configurations may use customer-managed provider accounts or endpoints.
LLM data residency policy
Warp uses Zero Data Retention agreements and settings with supported LLM providers. Provider-side response storage is disabled where available. Data stored by Warp to operate the product follows Warp’s separate retention policy.