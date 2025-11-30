Data retention policy
Data is retained while the application is installed, once the application is uninstalled from a Slack workspace all data is deleted for that tenant. Only financial transaction data is retained to comply with local regulations.
Data archiving and removal policy
Propsly does not archive any data aside from payment transaction data after a tenant has departed or uninstalled the application from their Slack workspace. Data is removed as soon as the uninstall is completed. Users may request a confirmation of their data removal that will be returned to them with the exact timestamp of removal.
Data storage policy
All customer data is stored in the continental United States at rest. Data is never shared with third parties for marketing reasons. Data is never sold. All data is encrypted with AES256 encryption at rest and TLS1.2 or TLS1.3 encryption in transit.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Our data is hosted in our cloud provider: AWS. The data is stored in various databases and S3 buckets.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no