Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain data collected through the Slack App integration only to the extent necessary to provide and operate the service. This data includes Slack workspace identifiers, channel identifiers, notification configuration, and OAuth access tokens. OAuth tokens are not used once Slack notifications are disabled or the integration is disconnected. Tokens may be retained securely for operational, security, or compliance purposes and are removed when no longer required. We do not fetch, store, or process historical Slack message content or Slack workspace data. The Slack App only delivers notifications generated by the SaaS platform at the time they occur.

Data archiving and removal policy Customers may disable Slack notifications at any time through the SaaS console. When notifications are disabled, Slack configuration data and OAuth tokens may be retained to allow re-enablement of the integration. When the Slack App is explicitly removed or a data deletion request is submitted, Slack-specific configuration data is deleted when no longer required for service operation. OAuth tokens retained after disconnection are not used for data access or message delivery and are stored securely until they are no longer required for operational, security, or compliance purposes. We do not archive Slack message content or retrieve historical Slack data. Messages previously delivered to Slack remain under the control of the customer and are governed by the customer’s Slack workspace retention policies.

Data storage policy Data required to operate the Slack App integration is stored securely within our systems and includes Slack workspace and channel identifiers, notification configuration metadata, and OAuth access tokens. Authentication and authorization data for the SaaS platform is processed through our identity provider. Cast AI processes service-related metadata required to generate and deliver notifications. All stored data is protected using appropriate technical and organizational safeguards, including encryption at rest and in transit and strict access controls. We do not store Slack message content, retrieve historical Slack data, or process private Slack conversations. Once notifications are delivered to Slack, data storage and retention are governed by Slack and the customer’s workspace configuration.

App/service has sub-processors no