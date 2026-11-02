Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy The Slack token and channel configuration are retained only for as long as the Slack integration remains connected in the customer's account. Pace does not read, process, or store the content of any Slack message — the integration only posts outbound notifications; it never ingests anything from Slack.

Data archiving and removal policy No Slack alert data is stored. Customers can disconnect Slack themselves at any time from Settings → Notifications, which immediately deletes the stored token. Customers can also request deletion by emailing support@paceads.com.

Data storage policy Slack OAuth tokens and channel-routing configuration are stored in Pace's production database (Google Cloud Platform / Firebase Firestore), encrypted at rest with AES-256 and in transit with TLS 1.2+ — the same infrastructure and encryption used for all Pace customer data (see paceads.com/trust).

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Firestore // Google Cloud //nam5

Data hosting company Google Cloud

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-5.5, with GPT-5.4 as a fallback, deployed in Pace's own Microsoft Azure AI Foundry resource. Pace also uses Google's gemini-embedding-001 model to detect duplicate Findings. That model produces no text shown to users.

LLM retention settings Models are stateless. Under Microsoft's default abuse monitoring, flagged prompts and outputs may be stored in the US for review by authorised Microsoft staff, and never train models. Findings stay in the Pace workspace until deleted on request.

LLM data tenancy policy Runs in Pace's own Azure AI Foundry resource. Microsoft states prompts and outputs aren't available to other customers or OpenAI and don't train models. Prompts contain ad account data, never Slack messages, which Pace can't read.