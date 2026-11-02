Pace is an AI ad optimisation and budget pacing platform for agencies and in-house teams running paid media across Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Microsoft, TikTok, Reddit, Amazon and X.
Pace for Slack posts your ad alerts and reports to the Slack channels you choose, so your team sees what needs attention without opening another dashboard.
What Pace posts to Slack:
• Pacing alerts when an account runs ahead of or behind its budget
• Overspend alerts when Pace acts to hold a monthly budget, and when spend is back under it
• Findings, written by AI, on what's worth your attention in an account
• Ad policy issues, including disapprovals and broken links, on Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Microsoft and TikTok
• Weekly performance reports, on the day and hour you set
• Pacing run summaries and new performance records
How it works in Slack:
• Messages are one-way. Pace posts and your team reads.
• Buttons in a message open the right screen in Pace. Nothing is approved or changed from inside Slack.
• Set one default channel for your workspace, or send each client account to its own channel.
• Turn each alert type on or off for Slack. Urgent alerts post straight away and lower-urgency alerts are grouped into one daily digest per channel.
AI disclaimer:
Findings are generated by AI. AI-generated outputs may be inaccurate, so check important details before acting on them.
Your Slack data:
Pace can post messages, see the names of public channels and join public channels. It can't read your messages or search your Slack workspace, and your Slack data is never used to train AI models.
How to install:
1. Log in to Pace at app.paceads.com
, or create an account.
2. Go to Settings, then Notifications, and click Connect Slack.
3. Approve Pace on Slack's screen.
4. Choose a default channel and save.
5. Tick Slack on each alert type you want.
Pace for Slack requires a Pace workspace on the Pro, One or Enterprise plan. You can disconnect at any time from Settings in Pace.
Learn more at https://paceads.com/slack