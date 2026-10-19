Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy User data is retained only for as long as the user maintains an active account. Integration tokens and preferences are kept while the user has connected Google Calendar and Slack. If a user disconnects an integration, the associated tokens are immediately revoked and removed from storage. Operational sync metadata (such as last sync timestamp or last applied status) is retained only to ensure correct and efficient syncing and is overwritten on subsequent syncs. No historical calendar event data is retained.

Data archiving and removal policy Status Ninja does not archive user data after account deletion. When a user deletes their account via the dashboard or requests deletion via support, all associated data—including profile data, preferences, and OAuth tokens—is permanently removed from the system. Third-party integrations are disconnected, and access tokens are revoked where applicable. Once deletion is complete, user data cannot be recovered. Users may also independently revoke access at any time via their Google or Slack account settings.

Data storage policy Status Ninja stores only the minimum data required to operate the service. User account data (such as email address, account metadata, and plan information) is stored securely in a managed database. OAuth access and refresh tokens for Google and Slack are stored in encrypted form at rest and are used only to perform authenticated actions on behalf of the user. Calendar event content is not stored; event data is fetched from Google Calendar in real time and processed transiently in memory to determine the correct Slack status. Status Ninja does not store Slack messages, channel data, or calendar event descriptions beyond what is required for immediate status updates.

App/service has sub-processors no