Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We take your privacy and security of your data seriously. Data is stored as long as NikaTime is installed in your workspace. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy You can delete or update the personal data we use by editing your profile in your team chat application, our records will be updated immediately and none of the previous information will be saved. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Data storage policy Data is stored durably and securely using MongoDB Atlas. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://support.nikatime.com/en/articles/2546146-how-will-you-handle-my-private-data

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAi Gpt-4o

LLM retention settings OpenAI retention policy https://platform.openai.com/docs/models/default-usage-policies-by-endpoint (/v1/chat/completions)

LLM data tenancy policy Multi Tenant with logical customer segmentation.