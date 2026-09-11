Leemu OKR brings powerful objective and key result management directly into Slack, helping teams stay aligned and focused on what matters most. Key Features: :bar_chart: App Home Dashboard

View your personal OKR dashboard right in Slack. See overall progress, active objectives, key results, and recent check-ins at a glance. :white_check_mark: Submit Check-ins from Slack

Update your key results without leaving Slack. Our interactive modal makes it easy to log progress, add notes, and set confidence levels. :zap: Powerful Slash Commands

Use /leemu commands for quick access:

• /leemu status - View your OKR progress

• /leemu checkin - Submit a check-in

• /leemu list - Browse objectives

• /leemu summary - Team and company reports

• /leemu search - Find objectives :bell: Smart Notifications

Receive check-in reminders, deadline alerts, and progress updates in channels or DMs. Never miss an important OKR update. :busts_in_silhouette: Team Collaboration

View team and company-wide OKR summaries. Keep everyone aligned with shared visibility into goals and progress. :speech_balloon: @Mention Support

Ask @Leemu questions in any channel for quick status updates and help. Perfect for teams that:

• Use OKRs to track goals and outcomes

• Want to reduce context-switching between tools

• Need quick access to progress updates

• Value transparency and alignment Get started today and bring your OKRs where your team already works! :warning: About AI-generated content: Leemu uses artificial intelligence, including large language models, to generate OKR suggestions, progress summaries, and check-in content. AI-generated responses may not always be accurate or complete — please review and edit suggestions before using them in your team's goals.