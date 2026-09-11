Data retention policy
User data is retained for the duration of their active subscription. When a user disconnects the Slack integration or deletes their account, all associated Slack data (check-in responses, channel mappings, bot tokens) is deleted within 30 days. OKR data is retained until the workspace owner deletes it or closes their account.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can request full data deletion by emailing admin@leemu.io. Workspace owners can disconnect integrations at any time from Settings → Integrations, which immediately revokes access tokens and removes integration data. Full account deletion is processed within 30 days of request.
Data storage policy
All data is stored in encrypted-at-rest PostgreSQL databases hosted on Google Cloud SQL. Slack bot tokens and secrets are encrypted using AES-256 via Google Cloud Secret Manager. No Slack message content is stored — only OKR-related check-in responses submitted through Leemu's own modals.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Application runs on Google Cloud Run (serverless containers). Data is stored in Google Cloud SQL (PostgreSQL) with private IP networking. All traffic is encrypted in transit via TLS.
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT-4o-mini — used for AI Strategy Copilot features (OKR suggestions, progress summaries). The Slack bot's /leemu summary command uses the LLM to summarize OKR progress.
LLM retention settings
OpenAI API is configured with zero data retention. No prompts or completions are stored by OpenAI or used for training. On our side, LLM responses are cached temporarily in-memory only for the duration of the request.
LLM data tenancy policy
Each workspace's data is logically isolated by company ID. LLM prompts include only the requesting user's OKR data — never cross-tenant data. No user data is used for model training (OpenAI API data usage policy with opt-out).
LLM data residency policy
LLM API calls are made to OpenAI's API endpoints. Input/output data is not stored by OpenAI (zero data retention policy configured). All OKR data sent to the LLM originates from and returns to our US-based infrastructure.