Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Kilo Code will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to perform our contractual obligations, provide you services through the Services, to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce our agreements. Retention periods will be determined taking into account the type of information that is collected and the purpose for which it is collected, bearing in mind the requirements applicable to the situation and the need to destroy outdated, unused information at the earliest reasonable opportunity. We may rectify, update or remove incomplete or inaccurate information, at any time and at our own discretion. For more information on our retention periods you can contact us using the details in the 'Contacting Kilo Code About Your Privacy' section of this Privacy Policy.

Data archiving and removal policy When a customer terminates its account or requests deletion, Kilo Code removes or anonymizes Customer Data in accordance with the retention schedule above, except where we have a legal obligation or compelling legitimate interest to retain it (e.g., for fraud prevention or to meet regulatory requirements).

Data storage policy Data is stored securely in our encrypted database hosted by Supabase within the European Union (EU). All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using industry-standard encryption protocols.

Data center location(s) Germany, United States

Data hosting company Supabase

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.kilo.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used 500+ models are available to our users

LLM retention settings This depends on the model that you chose. Customers at Kilo have the freedom to select any model that fits their requirements.

LLM data tenancy policy This depends on the model that you chose. Customers at Kilo have the freedom to select any model that fits their requirements.