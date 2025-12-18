Ship faster directly from Slack. Imagine this:
Your team identifies a bug in Slack at 10:47am. By 10:52am, there's a PR ready for review. Nobody opened an IDE. Nobody re-explained the problem. All you needed was just one @mention in the Slack thread where the discussion already happened.
Kilo for Slack can do this and much more:
- Make repo-wide changes:
"@Kilo change '2025' to '2026' across all files in kilo-org/kilocode" Kilo creates a PR and drops a link to it in the Slack thread
- Answer codebase questions:
"@Kilo how is error handling implemented in the payment module?" Kilo drops an answer in the thread
- Debug production issues:
Paste a stack trace and ask Kilo to identify the cause and push a fix Kilo explains the issue in the thread, creates a PR and drops a link in the thread
- Implement fixes from discussions:
"@Kilo can you implement the caching improvements we discussed in this thread?" Kilo creates a PR and drops the link to the PR in the Slack thread
How it works: Behind the scenes, Kilo for Slack:
- Reads the Slack thread for full context
- Pulls in your connected GitHub repositories
- Spins up a cloud agent to implement changes
- Opens a pull request for review
You get the results right back in Slack.
How to get started:
1. Create a Kilo account (app.kilo.ai
) and add credits to it (on your first $10 top-up, you get $20 extra)
2. Go to Integrations (app.kilo.ai/integrations
) and connect your GitHub repo and your Slack workspace. Choose an AI model.
3. Mention @Kilo in a relevant Slack channel (or DM it directly) and see magic happen!
Note: A paid Slack plan is required to use the AI agent in the Slack app container.
Kilo can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.