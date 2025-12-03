Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Panelista retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill its processing purposes. When a user account is deactivated, personal data is deleted or de-identified within 30 days, unless retention is required by law or needed for legal claims.

Data archiving and removal policy Data is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and deleted when no longer needed for the purposes it was collected. No separate archival process is used — data is either actively stored or deleted in accordance with applicable EU legislation.

Data storage policy All data is stored and processed within the EU. Infrastructure is hosted on Scaleway (Paris, France) for databases, images, and videos. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

Data center location(s) Netherlands, France

Data hosting details Dedicated server.

Data hosting company Hetzner

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude Opus

LLM retention settings API inputs and outputs are retained for 7 days by default (effective September 14, 2025), after which they are automatically deleted.

LLM data tenancy policy Anthropic does not use API inputs or outputs for model training. Under standard commercial terms, data is processed in isolation per request.