Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Artemis Global Technologies retains data only for as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, or to meet regulatory and contractual requirements. ### Retention Periods - Customer account data. Duration of service agreement plus 60 days after termination - Security case data. Duration of service agreement plus 60 days after termination - Integration token for Slack. Duration of integration enablement; deleted upon disconnection - Security and system event logs. 1 year - Vulnerability scan data. 6 months (asset data retained until removed by provider) - Support tickets and cases. Duration of business relationship plus applicable legal retention requirements - Temporary processing data (e.g., ephemeral storage). Automatically deleted when processing operation completes ### Retention Principles - Data is retained based on legitimate business purpose, legal obligations, and contractual commitments - Retention periods are reviewed annually by management - Data subject to legal holds or litigation is exempt from standard retention schedules and retained as directed by legal counsel - Personally identifiable information (PII) is retained only as long as the company has a legitimate business purpose

Data archiving and removal policy ### Data Archival - Records exceeding their useful life are archived separately to maintain an audit trail - Archived records are maintained for at least one year before disposal review - Archived data remains subject to the same security controls as active data ### Data Removal and Deletion **Customer-Initiated Deletion:** - Users may request deletion of their personal data by contacting [privacy@goartemis.ai](mailto:privacy@goartemis.ai) - Verified deletion requests are processed within 60 days - Upon contract termination, customer accounts and data are deleted within 60 days through manual data deletion processes **Integration for Slack Removal:** - When the Artemis app for Slack is uninstalled from a workspace, associated tokens and channel configurations are deleted - No Slack message content is stored by Artemis; only metadata necessary for notification delivery is processed **Secure Deletion Methods:** - Data classified as Confidential or Restricted is securely deleted using methods consistent with industry best practices - Electronic media is securely wiped prior to disposal or physically destroyed - Certificates of destruction are retained for devices processed through certified e-waste services - Hardcopy materials containing Confidential or Restricted data are shredded **Verification:** - Deletion of customer data upon contract termination is tracked through auditable processes - Data restore operations involving PII are logged for audit purposes

Data storage policy ### Storage Location - All customer data is stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure located in the United States - AWS provides physical security, environmental controls, and secure deletion of underlying infrastructure ### Data Classification Artemis classifies data into three categories, each with specific handling requirements: - Confidential: Highly sensitive data requiring the highest levels of protection - Customer data, PII, authentication credentials, source code, incident reports - Restricted: Proprietary information requiring thorough protection - Internal policies, contracts, Slack messages, internal reports - Public: Information intended for public consumption - Marketing materials, product descriptions, release notes ### Security Controls **Encryption:** - All data is encrypted at rest using industry-standard encryption (AES-256) - All data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher - Slack bot tokens are encrypted at rest using AWS Key Management Service (KMS) - Backups are encrypted **Access Controls:** - Access to data is granted based on the principle of least privilege - Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) is implemented across all systems - All privileged access requires Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) - Access rights are reviewed quarterly **Infrastructure Security:** - Production environments are logically segregated from development and staging environments - Firewalls and network access controls protect production systems - Anti-malware protections are deployed on all endpoints - Systems are configured for logging and monitoring of security events ### Integration for Slack Data Handling **What we store:** - Slack workspace ID (for identifying the connected workspace) - Encrypted OAuth bot token (for posting messages) - Selected channel ID (for notification delivery) - Integration configuration settings **What we do NOT store:** - Slack message content from your workspace - User messages or files - Channel history or conversation data **Data flow:** - When a security case is created in Artemis, a notification is generated and sent to your configured Slack channel via the Slack API - The notification contains case metadata (title, severity, judgement, link) generated by Artemis - No data from your Slack workspace is ingested or stored by Artemis

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.goartemis.ai/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Opus 4.6

LLM retention settings Artemis has a Zero Data Retention agreement with Anthropic. Under this agreement, Anthropic does not retain prompts, completions, or any customer security data submitted to the Claude API for analysis.

LLM data tenancy policy The Artemis platform (not the Slack integration) uses Anthropic's Claude large language model to generate security case summaries and investigation judgements. Our LLM processing architecture is multi-tenant with logical isolation: each customer's securit