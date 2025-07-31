Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Privacy Policy (Section 2.3): Your data will be deleted from our systems and third-party processors once it is no longer required for the aforementioned purposes. We delete or anonymize logs within 90 days of collection. If you delete your user account, your Personal Data will be removed from our systems without unreasonable delay, and at the latest within 90 days, unless applicable legislation or legal process prevents us from doing so. To the extent that Sanity is legally obliged to archive data, such data will be blocked and will not be available for productive use. Customer-controlled data may be deleted via our API. We retain a complete history of all changes to a dataset, including deleted documents, with a maximum retention period given by the project's plan. Custom retention periods can be configured for the entire dataset or by document type for customers with our custom history retention feature. Customers can also permanently delete a document and all history via a purge mutation through our API. Note that user-specified document IDs will be retained in our systems indefinitely (until the entire dataset is deleted), for technical reasons - we strongly recommend that document IDs never contain personal or sensitive data. Deleted assets may remain available in public CDN caches until the configured expiry time. Data may in certain cases remain in the systems of our subprocessor Google Cloud Platform for as long as 180 days, as outlined in their terms of service, although it will generally be removed much sooner. This data is not available to us.

Data archiving and removal policy Privacy Policy (Section 2.3): Your data will be deleted from our systems and third-party processors once it is no longer required for the aforementioned purposes. We delete or anonymize logs within 90 days of collection. If you delete your user account, your Personal Data will be removed from our systems without unreasonable delay, and at the latest within 90 days, unless applicable legislation or legal process prevents us from doing so. To the extent that Sanity is legally obliged to archive data, such data will be blocked and will not be available for productive use.

Data storage policy Privacy Policy (Section 2.4): Please note that data may be transferred from your country of residence to other countries. Where permitted by applicable law, we may transfer the Personal Data we collect about you to the United States and other jurisdictions that may not be deemed to provide the same level of data protection as your home country, as necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. Section 2.6 (EU/EEA/UK transfers):Personal Data that we collect or receive may be transferred to and/or processed by third parties that are located outside of the EU, EEA, or UK, some of which EU, EEA and UK authorities may not consider to have an adequate level of protection for Personal Data. Sanity will only transfer Personal Data to third parties located outside of the EU, EEA, and UK when it has ensured appropriate safeguards for such Personal Data through use of the standard contractual clauses or other approved methods by the EU, EEA, and UK.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.sanity.io/legal/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI, Anthropic, Pinecone Systemes, and Google

LLM retention settings If you stop using the Generative AI-enabled Services, data may persist in providers' archives, caches, or aggregated telemetry, and may be retained for a few days by providers.

LLM data tenancy policy By using Sanity’s Generative AI-enabled Services, the Subscriber gives consent to Sanity to send your input data to third party providers so as to enable the generative AI functionalities. The list of third party providers included above.