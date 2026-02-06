Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy What we retain: Only the minimum data needed to operate VaultSage (e.g., workspace/app installation identifiers, configuration, and user-requested processing inputs/outputs). Slack message/file content: Not retained by default; used transiently to generate a response. If any logging exists, it excludes message/file contents where feasible and is limited to operational metadata (timestamps, request IDs, error traces). Retention period: Operational logs/configuration are retained only as long as necessary to provide the service and troubleshoot issues, then automatically deleted on a rolling basis.

Data archiving and removal policy User/workspace removal: When a workspace uninstalls VaultSage or requests deletion, VaultSage removes workspace-specific stored data (installation records, settings, any cached artifacts) within a defined deletion window. No archival of customer content: VaultSage does not archive Slack customer content (messages/files) for long-term storage by default. How to request deletion: Workspace owners/admins can request deletion via support; VaultSage will confirm completion when the deletion job finishes.

Data storage policy Where data is processed: Slack content (messages/files) is accessed only in workspaces/channels/DMs where VaultSage is installed and only to fulfill an explicit user request or mention/command. What is stored: Workspace installation tokens/credentials (secured), workspace configuration, and minimal operational telemetry needed for reliability and abuse prevention. How it’s protected: Encryption in transit (TLS) and encryption at rest for stored credentials/configuration; access restricted to authorized service components; least-privilege internal access controls. Sharing: Data is not sold. Data is not shared with third parties except as necessary subprocessors to operate the service (e.g., hosting/logging) under confidentiality and security obligations.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud Hosted

Data hosting company GCP

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Gemini

LLM retention settings This app does not retain LLM prompts or responses. Each request is forwarded to VaultSage's chat API and the response is delivered directly to the Slack thread; no prompt or completion data is written to any persistent store by this integration.

LLM data tenancy policy VaultSage operates the LLM backend as a multi-tenant SaaS service. Each user's data is scoped to their authenticated VaultSage account and is not shared with other tenants. The Slack app itself (this integration) does not store LLM inputs/outputs