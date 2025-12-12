Data retention policy
Signal data is retained for as long as a user's account is active. Users may delete their account and all associated data at any time. Organisational data is deleted upon contract termination at the Customer's request.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can delete their account and all associated data at any time from within the app. Customers may request full deletion of organisational data upon contract termination. All deletion requests are processed in accordance with GDPR Article 17 (right to erasure).
Data storage policy
All data is stored on Google Firebase / Firestore infrastructure, hosted in the European Union. Data transmission is encrypted via TLS. Access controls and regular security reviews are applied.
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted on Google Firebase (Firestore, Cloud Functions) within the EU region.
Data hosting company
Google Firebase
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no