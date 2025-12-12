Echo is a 15-second daily team check-in that lives entirely inside Slack. Each morning, team members receive an automated prompt in a dedicated channel. Tapping "Check In" opens a quick modal where they rate five dimensions: Energy, Focus, Social Battery, Stress, and Satisfaction. The check-in takes under 15 seconds. How it works in Slack: /echo setup — Activate Echo in a public channel. The bot auto-posts a morning check-in prompt every weekday.

/echo checkin — Check in on demand anytime.

/echo pulse — See today's anonymous team energy distribution (no individual data shown).

/echo week — View the weekly energy trend chart for the team.

/echo me — Your personal 30-day stats: five vectors, 7-day heatmap, month-over-month trends, and anonymous benchmarks vs your team.

/echo admin — Workspace admins get a direct link to the HR Dashboard with aggregate team health metrics.

/echo settings — Change your preferred reminder time or weekly digest day.

/echo visibility — Control whether your organization appears on the public Echo Workplace Index.

Every Friday, a weekly digest is posted to the team channel showing the week's energy pattern. Admins receive a private weekly/monthly/quarterly HR report via DM with aggregate trends, participation rates, and burnout risk indicators — all anonymized. Managers never see individual check-ins. Echo does not perform NLP, sentiment mining, or message analysis. All data comes directly from each user's voluntary self-reported check-in. Insights are computed from aggregate team data and displayed only to workspace admins.