Data retention policy
Clear does not retain customer message content. Messages are processed transiently to generate suggestions and are not stored after the request completes.
Data archiving and removal policy
Because message content is not stored, there is no customer message data to archive or remove
Data storage policy
Clear does not store Slack message content. Only minimal technical metadata required for app functionality is processed, and no message text is persisted.
Data center location(s)
Germany, United States
Data hosting details
Co-located Cloudflare
Data hosting company
Cloudflare
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google
LLM retention settings
The app does not intentionally retain user content after processing. Audio and
text are processed transiently and discarded once transcription and refinement
are completed.
LLM data tenancy policy
User-provided text and audio content is sent to the LLM provider solely for
on-demand transcription and message refinement. Data is processed per request
and is not used to train models or shared with other customers.
LLM data residency policy
LLM processing occurs in the provider-managed regions used by OpenAI and
Anthropic. The app does not control regional selection but does not require
long-term storage of customer content.