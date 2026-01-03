Clear is an app for Slack that coaches you to write clearer, more direct workplace messages. Type your message naturally, as you normally would. Clear refines it to be concise, professional, and easy to act on, while preserving your intent, tone, and terminology. Alongside each refinement, Clear provides short coaching tips that explain why the message was improved and how you can write better next time. Over time, this helps you develop stronger communication habits instead of relying on AI as a crutch. Clear is designed for modern, remote teams where written communication matters, especially when English is not everyone’s first language. Privacy is built in by default. Messages are not stored, logged, or reused. Suggestions are only visible to you and never shared with teammates or channels. Clear works quietly inside Slack and fits naturally into your existing workflow. Clear messages get answered quicker. Clear helps you get there. ***

Like all AI assistants, Clear uses LLMs to refine your messages. Refinements may occasionally be inaccurate. Always review before sending.