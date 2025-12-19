Maxima (Sandbox)

Data retention policy
Maxima retains only the minimal Slack-related metadata required to support workflow actions. When users upload files in Slack, Maxima receives only the file reference metadata necessary to process the related task; Maxima does not store or retain Slack-hosted file content unless the user explicitly submits the file into Maxima via the workflow. Temporary processing data is automatically discarded after use. All Slack action-item metadata is retained only for as long as needed to support the customer’s active Maxima workflows and audit requirements.
Data archiving and removal policy
Slack integration data is never archived separately from the customer’s Maxima environment. If a customer disables the Slack integration or their Maxima subscription ends, all Slack-related metadata—including file reference metadata, action-item links, and notification records—is removed according to Maxima’s standard data deletion procedures. Maxima does not archive Slack files or Slack message content. Files uploaded in Slack remain stored only within Slack unless the user explicitly uploads them to Maxima.
Data storage policy
All integration data is stored securely within Maxima’s infrastructure with encryption in transit and at rest. Maxima does not store Slack message bodies or Slack-hosted file content. Only minimal metadata—such as file reference IDs, channel IDs, user IDs, and task linkage information—is stored when required to complete workflow actions. Access to this data is strictly controlled, logged, and limited to authorized system services that execute customer-initiated workflows.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Gemini-3-flash
LLM retention settings
LLM data is retained only as long as needed to generate responses and operate the service. Data is not used for training and can be deleted upon request by contacting support@maximahq.com.
LLM data tenancy policy
LLM data is processed only for the Slack workspace where the app is installed. Data is not shared across workspaces or tenants and is not used to train models.
LLM data residency policy
LLM data may be processed by third-party providers in regions where they operate. Region-specific data residency controls are not currently offered.