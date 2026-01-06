Data retention policy
Active subscription data (team IDs, user IDs, delivery preferences) is retained while the workspace uses the app. After uninstall or cancellation, data is permanently deleted. Usage logs (delivery timestamps) are retained for 90 days for quality monitoring.
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon uninstall or cancellation, all team configuration, user preferences, and metadata are permanently deleted from production databases. Backups containing deleted data are purged within 90 days per AWS retention cycles.
Data storage policy
All data is stored encrypted at rest in AWS RDS MySQL within the US region. Team IDs, user IDs, and preferences are stored in relational tables. No message content or channel history is stored—only delivery timestamps for quality assurance.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) infrastructure in the US region. Database: AWS RDS MySQL with encryption at rest. Backups: automated daily snapshots retained for 30 days, then archived for 60 additional days before permanent deletion.
App/service has sub-processors
no
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no