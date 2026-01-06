Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy When you interact with Nava through this application, we and our service providers may collect and maintain records of your communications, including message content and information associated with your use of the applicable channel. This may include platform identifiers, such as your user ID and, where made available through the platform or your employer's workspace settings, your work email address, as well as message content and related interaction metadata, such as workspace, tenant, channel, conversation, and timestamp information, and any attachments you choose to send. We use this information to identify or associate your Nava Benefits account, route and respond to your inquiry, and provide benefits assistance, and maintain and improve the quality and safety of our Services. Your use of Slack and your employer’s workspace is also subject to the applicable platform terms and your employer’s policies.

Data archiving and removal policy Records submitted through this Slack messaging integration may be retained based on the nature of the request, operational needs, legal obligations, dispute resolution needs, security and fraud prevention needs, and audit and record keeping requirements. Nava Benefits retains the information it collects in accordance with its Privacy Notice, for as long as customers use the services, or as necessary to fulfill the purpose(s) for which it was collected. To determine the appropriate retention period, Nava Benefits considers applicable legal requirements, the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal information, certain risk factors, the purposes for which we process the information, and whether those purposes can be achieved through other means.

Data storage policy Nava Benefits stores Data on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure hosted in the US-EAST-1 region. All data at rest — including databases, data stores, file systems, and archives — is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by Nava Benefits. Volume encryption key material is protected with access controls and is only accessible by privileged accounts. Data is classified according to Nava's Data Classification Policy into three tiers — Restricted, Confidential, and Public — and stored with security controls appropriate to the highest classification level present. Restricted and Confidential data (including personally identifiable information and customer data) is stored with encryption required, logical access controls enforced, and access limited to authorized personnel with a legitimate business need. Nava Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to customers authorized to access that data. All access to Production Systems is logged and monitored via AWS CloudWatch. Sensitive data is not mixed with non-sensitive data in the same repository where avoidable. Data is only transferred where strictly necessary for effective business processes, and all external data transmission is encrypted end-to-end using strong protocols and cipher standards.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://openai.com/policies/privacy-policy/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI - gpt-4.1

LLM retention settings Nava Benefits does not persistently store data with the LLM provider (OpenAI) beyond the scope of processing each individual request. LLM API calls are stateless — conversation history is retained by OpenAI after the response is returned.

LLM data tenancy policy No Slack message content is stored by the LLM provider beyond the scope of processing the individual request. The information transmitted to the LLM includes only the content necessary to generate a response.