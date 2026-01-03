Your team's updates are scattered across channels, threads, and meetings. Important context gets lost. You schedule standups that eat into focused work time. And you have no idea how your team is actually feeling.Hilma fixes this.How It Works
Hilma sends friendly DM prompts to your team at the right time, in their timezone. Team members respond when it suits them — via modal or natural conversation. Then Hilma's AI synthesizes everything into a single, readable summary posted to your channel.Structured Check-ins That Actually Get Done
• Daily Recaps
— End-of-day reflections on accomplishments and blockers. Summarized for the next morning.
• Weekly Planning
— Monday prompts help your team set intentions for the week. No kickoff meeting required.
• Bi-weekly Retros
— Async retrospectives that capture wins, challenges, and improvements from everyone.
• Private Journal
— Personal reflections only you can see, accessible via
/hilma journal
or the dashboard.Interactive Retrospectives
Run real-time collaborative retros without a meeting. Share a link, and your team can add notes, group themes, vote on priorities, and generate action items — all in one place. AI suggests groupings and recommends next steps.Wellness & Mood Tracking
Every check-in includes mood tracking plus two rotating wellness questions from validated frameworks. Hilma aggregates this anonymously — you see team trends across 8 wellness domains, never individual responses. Spot burnout risks before they escalate.AI Coach
DM Hilma to chat about your wellness, mood trends, or work patterns. The AI Coach draws on your check-in history and journal to give personalized guidance. Team leads and managers can ask about team-level insights too.
Need team insights in a channel? Just
@Hilma
with your question.AI-Powered Summaries
Stop reading 15 individual updates. Hilma's AI identifies themes, highlights blockers, and creates a summary your team can scan in 30 seconds. Generate on-demand or let scheduled summaries post automatically.Web Dashboard
Your command center at hilma.app/dashboard
:
• Team analytics — mood trends, participation rates, health scores
• Personal journey — your check-in history, streaks, and pending items
• AI Coach — full chat interface with scope selection
• Summaries archive — browse and filter all generated summaries
• Retro management — create sessions, review past retros, export results
• Workspace settings — schedules, templates, wellness toggles, integrationsBuilt for Real Teams
:white_check_mark: Timezone-aware prompts for distributed teams
:white_check_mark: Configurable templates — morning or evening, customize field labels
:white_check_mark: Privacy-first — individual data never exposed, only aggregates
:white_check_mark: Works across channels — different teams, different schedules
:white_check_mark: Goal tracking — set weekly goals, rate achievement in retros
:white_check_mark: Streak tracking — motivate consistent participation
:white_check_mark: Conversational check-ins — reply naturally instead of filling formsGet Started in 2 Minutes
1. Install Hilma to your workspace
2. Invite
@Hilma
to a team channel
3. Choose your check-in template (morning or evening)
4. Your team starts receiving prompts automatically
No complex setup. No training required. Your team already knows how to use Slack.
AI Disclaimer: Hilma uses artificial intelligence to generate summaries, insights, and coaching recommendations. AI-generated content may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete, or not fully reflect your situation. Always use your own judgment and verify important information. AI features are not a substitute for professional advice.
Note: Hilma's AI Assistant uses Slack's AI Assistant container, which requires a paid Slack plan. All other Hilma features work on any Slack plan.