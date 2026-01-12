Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy GetQevo retains user data (tasks, messages, metadata) only as long as needed to provide app functionality. For active users, data is retained for the duration of account activity. Upon account deletion or workspace disconnect, all associated user data is permanently removed within 90 days. System logs and backups are purged or anonymized according to internal retention schedules to ensure privacy and compliance with GDPR and other applicable regulations.

Data archiving and removal policy GetQevo stores user data (messages, tasks, and metadata) only as long as needed to provide app functionality. Users can disconnect or delete their account at any time, and all associated data is permanently deleted from our systems within 90 days. Logs and backups are anonymized or purged according to our internal retention policy to ensure privacy and compliance with GDPR and other applicable regulations.

Data storage policy GetQevo stores user data securely on encrypted cloud servers. All personal and workspace data is encrypted at rest and in transit. Access to data is restricted to authorized personnel only, and our systems use role-based access controls and regular audits to maintain security. Temporary backups are encrypted and retained for disaster recovery, then purged according to our retention policy.

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

App/service has sub-processors no