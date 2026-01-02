Zen+ Health for Slack helps you stay calm and focused through the workday.
It gives you proactive support in Slack with short actions timed around your real schedule.How it works
1. Add Zen+ Health to Slack, then open the app Home tab.
2. Connect your Zen+ Health account, or create one.
3. Optional: connect Google or Outlook calendar and set your working hours.
4. Zen+ Health builds your daily timeline with check-ins, meeting prep, recovery moments, and quick exercises.
5. Complete short check-ins on mood, energy, and workload.
6. Start breathing, grounding, meditation, and reset sessions from Zen Library.
7. Track ZenScore and Zenergy trends, then use the full Zen+ app for deeper history and settings.What you can do in Slack
• Check in at key moments, including start of day, before meetings, after meetings, and end of day.
• Get contextual one-tap actions such as Check-in
and Start Exercise
.
• Access Zen Library categories: Breathing, Meditation, Grounding, Games, and Breaks.
• Stay supported without switching between multiple tools.Pricing
Start with a free trial after adding to Slack. Continued access requires a paid Zen+ Health subscription. Pricing details: zenplus.health/for-you#pricingPrivacy and safety
Zen+ Health is a wellbeing tool, not a medical service. It does not diagnose, treat, or provide clinical advice. We do not read private Slack messages. Learn more:
• zenplus.health/privacy
• zenplus.health/terms
• zenplus.health/disclaimer