When a user deletes their Zen+ Health account, all associated Slack connection records — including OAuth tokens, Slack User ID, and stored display name — are hard-deleted from our database immediately. When a user disconnects the Slack integration (via Zen+ app settings or via the API), their individual connection record and associated Slack tokens are removed from the database. When Slack sends an app_uninstalled event, all user connections for that workspace are immediately revoked and deactivated. When Slack sends a tokens_revoked event, the specific user's connection is revoked and deactivated. Users can request data deletion at any time via