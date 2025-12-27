Data retention policy
ObscureHolidayBot retains only the minimum data required to operate the service, such as workspace installation identifiers, configuration settings, and scheduling preferences. No message content or private user messages are stored. Data is retained only for as long as the app is installed in a workspace or an active subscription exists.
Data archiving and removal policy
When a workspace uninstalls the app or requests data removal, all associated workspace data and configuration settings are deleted within a reasonable period. Backup data, if present, is removed according to standard operational retention schedules.
Data storage policy
Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure. Access to stored data is restricted to application services required for normal operation. No data is sold or shared for advertising purposes.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud-hosted infrastructure using managed services. Data is stored in secured environments with network and access controls.
Data hosting company
Railway
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no