Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy ObscureHolidayBot retains only the minimum data required to operate the service, such as workspace installation identifiers, configuration settings, and scheduling preferences. No message content or private user messages are stored. Data is retained only for as long as the app is installed in a workspace or an active subscription exists.

Data archiving and removal policy When a workspace uninstalls the app or requests data removal, all associated workspace data and configuration settings are deleted within a reasonable period. Backup data, if present, is removed according to standard operational retention schedules.

Data storage policy Customer data is stored securely using industry-standard cloud infrastructure. Access to stored data is restricted to application services required for normal operation. No data is sold or shared for advertising purposes.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud-hosted infrastructure using managed services. Data is stored in secured environments with network and access controls.

Data hosting company Railway

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.obscureholidaycalendar.com/subprocessors/