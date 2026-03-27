Go from idea to done with Lovable in Slack. Just mention @Lovable to spin up a project, ship a change, or ask what’s going on across your apps and connected tools, all in a thread your team can jump into. You can also build your own agents in Lovable and deploy them straight to Slack. AI disclaimer: Lovable uses large language models (AI) to generate its responses and build software. AI-generated responses and outputs may not always be accurate — please review important results before relying on them. Slack's AI agent experience requires a paid Slack plan; @mentions and direct messages work on all Slack plans.