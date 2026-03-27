Data retention policy
Lovable retains the conversations the app participates in (@mentions, threads it replies in, DMs, assistant threads) while the Slack workspace is connected, to provide multi-turn context and support. Copies are kept in our LLM-observability tooling for debugging and quality assurance. Per our privacy policy, customer data is retained up to 90 days after termination; log data up to 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Uninstalling the app revokes its access and immediately deletes the installation record and OAuth tokens. Individual deletion requests via privacy@lovable.dev are processed within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Customer data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest, and stored in Google Cloud Platform in the EU (Netherlands).
Data center location(s)
Netherlands
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted (multi-tenant SaaS)
Data hosting company
Google Cloud Platform (edge/CDN: Cloudflare)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, and OpenAI GPT - routed through Lovable's AI gateway with automatic failover, so any listed model family may serve a given request.
LLM retention settings
Slack data is never used to train models. Our LLM providers operate under zero-data-retention arrangements. Lovable retains the app's own conversations per our data retention policy; deletion via privacy@lovable.dev.
LLM data tenancy policy
Multi-tenant SaaS; customer data logically isolated per workspace, enforced by Lovable's API permission layer. SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001:2022 certified.
LLM data residency policy
Core platform (Slack tokens, account links, conversation store) runs in Google Cloud EU (Netherlands); observability traces in EU (eu-west-1). LLM inference runs on provider endpoints (Google Vertex AI, Anthropic, OpenAI) which may be in US or globally