Guild connects your agents directly to your Slack workspace. You can use these agents to automate workflows and query knowledge sources from your channels. What your Guild Slack integration can do depends entirely on which agents you choose to connect. The integration is highly flexible. The exact capabilities depend on how you configure your Guild agents. Here are a few examples:

Ask codebase questions - query git repositories and codebases directly

File feature requests - log feature requests in your workspace based on a Slack session

Post rule-based alerts - configure rules to post proactive notifications to Slack channels AI Disclaimer: Guild agents use large language models (LLMs) to generate responses. AI-generated responses, summaries, and other outputs may occasionally be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading. Users should review and verify AI-generated content before relying on it for important decisions.