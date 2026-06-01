Data retention policy
Guild.ai retains account information, configuration settings, and connection credentials for as long as a customer maintains an active account with us. In contrast, transactional Slack data (such as message contents and file attachments forwarded to Guild agents) is processed in real-time using a zero-copy retrieval model and is not permanently retained by Guild.ai once the agent's response is generated.
https://www.guild.ai/privacy-policy
Data archiving and removal policy
Customers can request the modification or deletion of their personal and account data at any time by contacting
privacy@guild.ai
. Upon request or account termination, Guild.ai will permanently delete or de-identify customer configuration and account data within 30 days (unless required to be retained by applicable law). Real-time Slack transaction payloads are not archived and are discarded immediately after processing.
https://www.guild.ai/privacy-policy
Data storage policy
Customer data and configuration settings are hosted in secure, isolated database environments within Google Cloud Platform (GCP) data centers located in the United States. All data is encrypted in transit using industry-standard TLS protocols and encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. Access to production storage is restricted to authorized personnel using role-based access control and MFA.
https://www.guild.ai/privacy-policy
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic (Claude)
LLM retention settings
Guild.ai employs a zero-copy retrieval model; prompts and Slack message contents are processed in real-time and are not persisted by Guild.ai after a response is generated. For the underlying LLM providers (Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI), data sent via AP
LLM data tenancy policy
Guild.ai accesses LLM providers (defaulting to Anthropic Claude) via secure API integrations. Data is processed in multi-tenant environments provided by the LLM sub-processors, where each request is isolated in-memory during execution. Customer data, incl
LLM data residency policy
All LLM data processing and hosting occur within the United States. Data is processed in real-time in the United States and is not permanently stored in or transferred to other geographic regions.