Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Ninefold retains Customer Data as long as the customer's workspace uses Kyubot. Customer Data will be discarded upon uninstallation of the Kyubot application.

Data archiving and removal policy Ninefold will remove Customer Data upon uninstallation of the app. Customers may also request deletion of data by contacting support@kyubot.com, and data will be deleted within 30 days of the request.

Data storage policy Ninefold will store Customer Data in accordance with industry standard security practices. Data is encrypted in transit, isolated by workspace, and accessible only through authenticated requests. No Customer Data is shared with third parties except as required to provide the Service (hosting, payments)

Data hosting details Serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and KV

Data hosting company Cloudflare

App/service has sub-processors no