Transkriptor is an AI transcription service for meetings, interviews, and uploaded audio or video. It turns recordings into text and an AI summary in 100+ languages.
What this app does in Slack
After you connect Transkriptor to a workspace, the app posts one message to one channel you choose. It does not post when a meeting starts. It posts when transcription is finished and the AI summary is ready.
Each Slack message can include:
• Meeting or file title
• Date (and participants for meetings, when available)
• The AI summary
• Buttons to open the audio and the transcript in Transkriptor
The full transcript stays in Transkriptor. Slack receives the summary and links, not a word-for-word transcript, file attachment, or DM.
How to set it up
Log in to Transkriptor and open Integrations → Slack.
Click Connect and approve the Slack permissions.
Pick a default channel and save.
You can turn notifications off, and choose whether the message includes the summary, transcript link, and audio link.
Private channels: add the Transkriptor app to the private channel in Slack first, then open Integrations → Slack again and select it. This app does not post to direct messages.
AI disclaimer
Summaries in Slack are generated by a large language model. They can be incomplete or inaccurate. Check the transcript in Transkriptor before relying on them. We do not use Slack data to train our models.
Learn more: https://transkriptor.com/integrations/slack/