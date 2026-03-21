Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We retain your Data only as long as necessary for outlined purposes or legal requirements. Even after deletion, some Data may persist in backups.

Data archiving and removal policy Upon termination of the Principal Agreement, the Client may request: Deletion of all Client Personal Data within 10 business days. A certificate of deletion confirming compliance.

Data storage policy We store Data on secure servers with safeguards against unauthorized access

Data center location(s) Germany

Data hosting details Cloud Service provider AWS

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://transkriptor.com/data-processing-agreement/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Gemini

LLM retention settings We use Google Gemini via API with default retention settings. Prompt and response data is not stored long-term or used for model training. Any temporary data retention is limited to short-term operational purposes in accordance with Google’s data handling

LLM data tenancy policy We use Google Gemini as a third-party LLM provider. Customer data is processed per request and is logically isolated. Data is not used to train or fine-tune the underlying language models.