Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Akai keeps conversation transcripts and agent run history for the life of the customer's account, so people can go back to and resume their conversations. Bulk per-run prompt data is removed after 30 days, and in-app notifications after 30 days. Slack tokens are kept only while a user's Slack connection is active. Personal data is otherwise retained as described in the Deel Privacy Policy ( https://www.deel.com/legal/privacy-policy/ ).

Data archiving and removal policy When a user disconnects Slack in Akai, their Slack token is revoked at Slack and removed from our database. When an admin removes a user, that user's account is deleted. When a customer leaves Akai, their dedicated deployment and database are deprovisioned and deleted.

Data storage policy Each customer runs on its own dedicated Akai deployment with its own database. Data is stored on AWS (eu-west-1): conversation data in managed PostgreSQL and Amazon S3, short-lived session state in Redis. Slack OAuth tokens and other connection secrets are encrypted at rest with AES-256-GCM, and all traffic is encrypted in transit with TLS.

Data hosting company sim pod

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://trust.deel.com/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Anthropic Claude, OpenAI GPT and Google Gemini models, chosen by the customer's Akai admin.

LLM retention settings Conversation history is kept in Akai for the life of the account, and bulk per-run prompt data is removed after 30 days. Customer data is not used for model training; providers handle API data under their own retention terms.

LLM data tenancy policy Each customer runs on its own isolated Akai deployment and database. Prompts are sent to the model provider's API per request. Customer data is never shared across customers and never used to train models.