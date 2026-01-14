Smartsheet AU

Data retention policy
We keep your personal data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes set out in our notices (see "How We Use Personal Data" in the applicable notice) or, if applicable, in accordance with the relevant terms in an agreement between you and Smartsheet. We will keep your personal data longer if required for tax or accounting purposes, to ensure we would be able to defend or raise a claim, to resolve disputes, enforce our contractual rights, or where we have a legitimate need - though we will generally not keep personal data for longer than seven years following the last date of communication with you. Where personal data is no longer required, we anonymize or dispose of it in a secure manner.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can ask us to erase your personal data if certain conditions are met. We are not required to comply with your request to erase your personal data if the processing of your personal data is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation or for the establishment, exercise, or defense of legal claims.
Data storage policy
We work with top-tier hosting partners to ensure that you can deliver services to your organization confidently on a platform you can trust. We have multi-site data redundancy, hosting at Equinix and AWS facilities, and our facilities are ICPA SOC 1 examined and tested as well as ISO 27001 certified Our monitoring includes biometric scanning protocols, continuous surveillance, and 24 X 7 production environment management. For more information, please see https://www.smartsheet.com/trust/security
Data center location(s)
United States, Germany, Australia
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no