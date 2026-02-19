Aviary for Slack brings your organization's administrative and operational workflows into the communication platform your teams already use. Organizations run on coordinated operations — knowledge work, staffing, IT, vendor management, and compliance — and the signals that keep those workflows moving are too important to get buried in general chat. Aviary for Slack delivers operational alerts and workflow status updates to the right channels in real time, lets teams act on tasks and handoffs without switching tools, and includes AI-assisted features that help users find prior discussions, look up coworkers, and catch up on what they missed — always limited to what the authorizing user can already see.
Aviary for Slack brings critical cross-organizational alerts directly into the communication platform your teams already use.
Why It Exists
Delayed or missed communications can lead to lost time, budget, and momentum. Email chains are fragmented. Proprietary workplace messaging systems are siloed and difficult to adopt. Slack is already the communication backbone of modern organizations - Aviary for Slack meets teams where they are, rather than asking them to change how they work.
What It Does
Aviary for Slack enables organizations to:
- Receive urgent alerts and workflow status updates in real time, delivered directly to the appropriate team members and channels in Slack
- Manage operational workflows, tasks, team handoffs, and follow-up actions without leaving Slack
- Automatically create and organize Slack channels based on operational events, new requests, and escalations
- Enable team members to search and surface information from the Aviary platform directly within Slack
- Coordinate securely across departments, managers, and operational staff with role-based access controls and a full audit trail of communications
Who It Is For
Aviary for Slack is designed for organizations, businesses, operations teams, and administrative teams that use Slack as their primary communication platform. It is distributed to Aviary's partner organizations and customers, and is not intended as a general consumer application.
AI Disclosure
Aviary for Slack includes AI-assisted features to help teams surface, organize, and act on operational information. All AI-generated outputs are intended to support — not replace — human judgment. Users should verify AI-generated information through appropriate organizational practices before applying it to business decisions.
Data and Security
Aviary applies administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to all data processed through the Aviary platform, including data accessed via the Slack integration. Information surfaced in Slack depends on each workspace's configuration, permissions, and policies. Slack workspace data is used solely to deliver the features described above and is never sold or shared with third parties outside of what is described in Aviary's Privacy Policy.
Support
For installation assistance, questions, or support, contact hello@getaviary.com
or visit http://getaviary.com/contact