Data retention policy
Grayn retains customer data only for as long as necessary to provide the Service and while your account remains active.
We may store the following data:
Slack workspace identifiers and metadata
Authorized access tokens
Query history and analytics data required to provide insights
On uninstallation:
If Grayn is removed from your Slack workspace, we will delete all associated Slack data (including tokens and workspace data) within 14 business days, in accordance with Slack’s Developer Policy.
On account cancellation:
We will make your data available for export for 30 days after cancellation. After this period, all associated data will be permanently deleted.
On user request:
Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting us at [your support email]. We will process such requests promptly and in accordance with applicable laws.
Service discontinuation:
If Grayn is discontinued, all customer data will be deleted within 14 business days, and affected users will be notified in advance.
Data archiving and removal policy
Grayn does not retain customer data longer than necessary to provide the Service. When data is no longer required, it is either securely deleted or anonymized.
Active accounts:
Customer data is retained only as long as required to operate the Service and provide analytics insights.
Data archival:
We do not maintain long-term archives of Slack customer data. Temporary backups may be retained for a limited period (up to 30 days) for reliability and disaster recovery purposes, after which they are automatically deleted.
On uninstallation:
When Grayn is removed from a Slack workspace, all associated data (including workspace metadata, tokens, and analytics data) is deleted within 14 business days.
On account cancellation:
Customer data is retained for up to 30 days to allow export or recovery. After this period, all data is permanently deleted.
User-initiated deletion requests:
Users may request deletion of their data at any time by contacting- support@grayn.ai . We will process deletion requests promptly and in accordance with applicable laws.
Secure deletion:
All data deletion processes are designed to ensure that data cannot be recovered once removed from our systems.
Data storage policy
Grayn stores customer data securely and only to the extent necessary to provide and improve the Service.
Types of data stored -
We may store the following categories of data:
Slack workspace identifiers (e.g., workspace ID, team name)
Authorized access tokens and authentication credentials
User interaction data (queries, requests, and generated insights)
Aggregated analytics and performance data derived from connected ad platforms (e.g., Meta Ads, Google Ads)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM retention settings
Grayn minimizes the data shared with the LLM and only sends the information required to process user queries.
We do not store LLM inputs or outputs beyond what is necessary to provide the Service.
LLM data tenancy policy
Grayn uses Anthropic’s Claude large language models to generate insights and responses.
Customer data sent to the LLM is limited to the minimum necessary to process user queries and provide results. We do not use customer data to train our own models.
LLM data residency policy
Grayn uses Anthropic’s Claude models to process user queries. Data sent to the LLM is processed on secure infrastructure managed by Anthropic, which may be located in the United States and other regions where Anthropic operates.