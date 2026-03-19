Grayn is an AI co-worker for consumer marketing teams. Your team is already in Slack. Grayn connects the work that happens there, so the questions, the numbers, the creative and the decisions stop living in twelve tabs and one person's dashboard. Work with it whichever way suits DM Grayn privately. Think something through one-on-one before the team sees it. Add Grayn to a channel. Everyone in that channel works with the same Grayn, in the same thread, off the same context. Nobody forwards a screenshot or re-explains the account. Every channel keeps its own context. The paid channel knows the paid work, the creative channel knows the creative. The longer Grayn sits in a channel, the less anyone has to explain. Multiplayer collaboration Your team and Grayn work in the same thread at the same time, so marketing feels like a multiplayer game rather than a queue of requests Several people can pull on one question together, and everyone sees the same answer and the same reasoning You can watch what Grayn is doing and step in mid-thread whenever you want It understands your channels, not just your accounts Reads the channel it joins: the conversation, the files people have shared, and who does what Reads the creative, decks, screenshots, exports and video sitting in the channel Connects your ad, revenue and analytics accounts, indexes every change made to them, and remembers what your team has already tried and what came of it It simulates Weighs the options when something moves, and what each one costs you Shows what a budget shift, audience change or creative rotation would mean before you commit It does Builds any dashboard you ask for from a single prompt, live in the channel and ready to share Sets up an alert from one sentence, like "tell me when Meta CAC moves more than 20%" Posts reports on a schedule and tracks how competitor ads move AI visibility tracking: how your brand shows up in answers from ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini and Claude, and how that changes week to week Ties RevenueCat subscriptions to what people actually do in your product, so you can see which spend brings users who stay Proposes the change and makes it once your team approves. Nothing goes live on its own. Platforms Meta Ads, Google Ads, Apple Search Ads, RevenueCat, Google Analytics 4, Search Console and Tag Manager. New integrations ship every week, so tell us the platform you need and we will build it. Built for marketers, humans first Grayn takes the reporting and the number pulling. What comes back is time: the creative calls, the arguments about what to try next, an afternoon spent on an idea instead of a spreadsheet. That is the part your team is good at, and the part they enjoy. Plan requirements The AI agent requires a paid Slack plan. Dashboards, reporting and other core features are available on free Slack plans. About AI-generated responses Grayn uses large language model (LLM) technology to generate responses. As with any AI system, responses may be inaccurate, incomplete or outdated. Verify important figures before acting on them.