Coach Nadia

Nadia, your AI Coach by Valence, delivers personalized calendar coaching insights directly to your Slack DMs on the schedule you choose. Before key meetings and across your week, Nadia analyzes your calendar to surface what matters most — flagging back-to-back stretches, prep gaps, focus-time risks, and high-stakes conversations — then sends a short, actionable nudge to help you show up at your best. Every nudge includes a "Dive Deeper" link that opens a full coaching conversation in your browser, where Nadia helps you think through tradeoffs, prep for hard conversations, and turn insight into action. Pick the days and times you want to hear from Nadia. Calendar-based nudges are the focus today, with more proactive coaching moments on the way.

AI disclaimer: Nadia's insights and coaching responses are generated by AI and may be inaccurate, incomplete, or not right for y

our situation. Use your own judgment, and verify anything important before acting on it.