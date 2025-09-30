Coach Nadia

Data retention policy
Coaching conversations and nudge history are kept while the user's Valence account is active. If the customer's organization has set a shorter retention period, conversations are deleted automatically after that period. Calendar data is used to generate insights and is not stored long-term. Slack installation tokens are deleted when the app is uninstalled. Customer data is not used to train AI models.
Data archiving and removal policy
Email privacy@valence.co from the address on your Valence account, or ask your workspace admin to contact us. We verify the request and complete deletion within 30 days. Uninstalling the app from Slack removes its Slack tokens right away.
We may remove any data without notice that is illegal, or in violation of our Terms of Service.
Data storage policy
Data will be stored in the United States.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI ChatGPT, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini
LLM retention settings
Our LLM vendors do not retain any customer data
LLM data tenancy policy
Our LLM vendors do not retain any customer data
LLM data residency policy
Our LLM vendors do not retain any customer data