Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We only collect: Your name and email address (upon registration) Your Slack username and workspace (via Slack OAuth) Your sports predictions Feedback sent via the /suggest command We do not read any private messages on Slack. The bot only interacts in public channels to which it has been invited.

Data archiving and removal policy In accordance with the GDPR, you have the following rights: Right of access to your data Right to rectification Right to erasure (right to be forgotten) Right to data portability Right to object To exercise these rights, please contact us at hello@playmakerly.fr.

Data storage policy Your data will be retained for as long as your account remains active. It will be deleted within 30 days of a request for deletion.

App/service has sub-processors no

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude

LLM retention settings API requests to Anthropic (Claude) have zero data retention. Anthropic does not store prompts or responses after processing. No user data is used for model training. Only structured data (predictions, scores, usernames) is stored in our own PostgreSQL dat

LLM data tenancy policy Multi-tenant