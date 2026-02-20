AppSignal Modern

AppSignal is a user-friendly, all-in-one monitoring platform designed for developers.
Get metrics, traces, logs, error tracking, uptime monitoring, AI insights, and more, with support for popular languages like Ruby, Elixir, Node.js, Python, PHP, Java, and Go. Alerts are delivered directly to Slack, so issues show up where your team already collaborates.Build self-healing code with AI insights
AppSignal's MCP server gives your AI tools instant visibility into performance issues, errors, and bottlenecks, so you can focus on building instead of digging through logs.Track errors and performance
Monitor exceptions and performance issues with real-time dashboards and alerts. AppSignal integrates with Slack, sending alerts directly to your channels alongside other popular tools like Microsoft Teams.Leverage your logs
AppSignal Log Management helps you connect slow queries, errors, and performance issues to identify root causes faster.Uptime monitoring
Monitor availability around the clock and get alerted when downtime or slow responses occur. Endpoints are checked from multiple locations worldwide.Complete visibility without limits
Deployment tracking, performance monitoring, error tracking, uptime monitoring, process monitoring, anomaly detection, and more. No limits on monitors or seats.Secure and compliant
Data is encrypted in transit and compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.Flexible pricing that scales with you
Our pricing is simple and predictable, with no overage fees. Start small with affordable monitoring and scale as your app grows.Trusted by thousands of developers
From small teams to growing startups, developers rely on AppSignal to keep their apps fast and reliable.Start monitoring with your free plan today
AppSignal offers a 30-day free trial, plus a free plan that's perfect for hobbyists and small apps.Get started with AppSignal