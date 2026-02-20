AppSignal Modern

AppSignal is a user-friendly, all-in-one monitoring platform designed for developers.Get metrics, traces, logs, error tracking, uptime monitoring, AI insights, and more, with support for popular languages like Ruby, Elixir, Node.js, Python, PHP, Java, and Go. Alerts are delivered directly to Slack, so issues show up where your team already collaborates.AppSignal's MCP server gives your AI tools instant visibility into performance issues, errors, and bottlenecks, so you can focus on building instead of digging through logs.Monitor exceptions and performance issues with real-time dashboards and alerts. AppSignal integrates with Slack, sending alerts directly to your channels alongside other popular tools like Microsoft Teams.AppSignal Log Management helps you connect slow queries, errors, and performance issues to identify root causes faster.Monitor availability around the clock and get alerted when downtime or slow responses occur. Endpoints are checked from multiple locations worldwide.Deployment tracking, performance monitoring, error tracking, uptime monitoring, process monitoring, anomaly detection, and more. No limits on monitors or seats.Data is encrypted in transit and compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001.Our pricing is simple and predictable, with no overage fees. Start small with affordable monitoring and scale as your app grows.From small teams to growing startups, developers rely on AppSignal to keep their apps fast and reliable.AppSignal offers a 30-day free trial, plus a free plan that's perfect for hobbyists and small apps.