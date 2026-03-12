Compa Analyst

Analysts spend hours pulling data from multiple sources and fielding ad-hoc questions from recruiters and HR business partners, leaving little time for strategic work. Compa’s Analyst Agent automates market research, analysis, and decision-making workflows–and now it's available directly in Slack. Ask compensation questions and get instant, data-backed answers without switching tools. • Benchmark roles across base salary, TCC, and TDC by level and location

• Spot retention risk based on pay positioning, equity exposure, and market movement

• Validate offers against market benchmarks and internal compensation ranges

• Detect compression, pay gaps, and pay inversion before they become problems

• Answer questions instantly without digging through spreadsheets Analyst Agent connects to your organization's Compa account. All data access is governed by your existing Compa permissions and security settings. A paid Slack plan is required to use Analyst Agent's AI chat experience in Slack. Compa Agents can make mistakes. Please double-check responses.