Important decisions are often buried in busy Slack conversations, making them difficult to find later. Decisions Tracker by Afinio helps your team capture, summarize, and revisit important decisions without changing the way you already work. Features • Mark any Slack message as a decision using a message shortcut

• Generate an up to date list of decisions at any time

• Receive optional weekly decision digests for each channel

• Works only in channels where the app has been explicitly invited How it works

• Add Afinio to a channel

• Mark messages as decisions with the message shortcut

• Use /decisions to generate a decision summary anytime

• Optionally enable weekly digests for that channel

• Remove the app at any time to stop access Privacy-first by design

• Reads messages only in channels where it’s added

• Does not access direct messages

• Does not store or sell Slack content

• Data usage is limited to providing the app’s functionality Whether you're running projects, making product decisions, or coordinating across teams, Decisions Tracker by Afinio creates a searchable record of important decisions so your team stays aligned and nothing important gets lost.