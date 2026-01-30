Celebrate every milestone with ease. Let’s automate birthday celebrations in Slack. :partying_face: Managing team milestones should be as joyful as the celebrations themselves. Ricotta Birthday Bot automates your team’s special days so you can focus on building culture, not tracking dates. From high-energy team celebrations to quiet, thoughtful employee milestones, Ricotta handles the when and the how so no birthday goes unnoticed. Everything you need for birthdays and work anniversaries in Slack: :gear: Automated Birthdays and Work Anniversaries Effortlessly track and celebrate employee birthdays and work anniversaries with built-in birthday automation. :pencil2: Four distinct Content Packs Match your team’s vibe with curated content packs: :dart: Classic (Default)

:balloon: Fun & Playful

:yellow_heart: Warm & Fuzzy

:fire: Bold & Celebratory :sparkles: Multiple Ways to Collect Birthday Data :inbox_tray: Import birthdays via Excel or CSV

:speech_balloon: Add birthdays and anniversaries manually

:writing_hand: Auto-collect birthday and work anniversary dates via Slack DMs :rocket: Channel-Based Celebrations Send birthday notifications and anniversary celebrations to the right Slack channels and keep noise out of #general. :calendar: Smart Weekend & Holiday Manager Never let a milestone get buried over the weekend or lost during a public holiday. Automatically celebrate on the Friday before or the Monday after. Sync with your custom holiday calendar to let the app know when the office is closed. :mag: Upcoming Events View Admins can preview upcoming birthdays and work anniversaries for any Slack channel. :shield: Admin Controls Built for Slack Teams Manage scheduling, permissions, and content packs directly inside Slack. :no_entry_sign: Opt Out of Celebrations We prioritize employee comfort. Teammates have total autonomy to opt out of celebrations. :globe_with_meridians: Multi-language Support Fully localized in :gb::us: English, :flag-mx::es: Spanish, :jp: Japanese, and :kr: Korean for distributed and remote teams. :frame_with_picture: Optional GIFs Toggle GIFs on or off for bday and anniversary announcements. The Ricotta Edge :zap: :cheese_wedge: Setup in Under 2 Minutes After installation, Ricotta Birthday Bot sends easy steps to add birthdays. :cheese_wedge: Ideal for Distributed Teams Celebrate across multiple channels and time zones easily. :cheese_wedge: The Heart of Your Culture Every teammate feels seen and valued, boosting morale without the manual effort. Better Together :handshake: Pairs seamlessly with Ricotta Games & Trivia, trusted by 10,000+ teams for employee recognition and team engagement inside Slack. Ricotta is a great complement to the tools you already use, including Donut, CultureAmp, Giphy, ChatGPT, Polly, Notion, HeyTaco, Lattice and Matter. Ready to manage birthdays in Slack without the hassle? Install Ricotta Birthdays and start your 30-day free trial. No credit card. No auto-charges. Questions? Reach us at cheese@ricotta.team