Ricotta Birthday Bot

Data retention policy
App data is retained on uninstallation for a period of 3 months so that teams can re-start using the product from where they left off. After 3 months of inactivity, app data will no longer be retained, unless requested otherwise.
Data archiving and removal policy
All data pertaining to teams, users and app data will be removed on request. All data deletion requests shall be sent to cheese@ricotta.team and we will process your requests within 14 business days.
Data storage policy
Data is stored on secure third-party cloud data providers.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Mongo DB Atlas on AWS
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no