Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Messages sent to the Hyperagent app in Slack are forwarded to Hyperagent for processing. Message content is stored in the associated Hyperagent thread and governed by Hyperagent's terms of service and privacy policy.

Data archiving and removal policy You may access, correct, amend, or delete Content within Hyperagent. You control and have access to all Content you upload. Content you delete (including Content containing personal data) may be retained in archived or backup copies in order to enable you to use certain features like revision history and base snapshots. If you are running into issues performing any of these actions yourself as part of an individual rights request, please contact us at privacy@hyperagent.com. If this is not part of an individual rights request, please contact support@hyperagent.com. For instructions on how to permanently delete Content from your Hyperagent account due to account closure or churn or you simply wish the data to be deleted from your account, please contact us at support@hyperagent.com.

Data storage policy When you visit the Hyperagent website or use one of the Hyperagent apps, the transmission of information between your device and our servers is encrypted in transit using TLSv1.2 or higher. At rest, Hyperagent encrypts data using AES-256.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Hyperagent hosts data in AWS using a multi-tenant architecture with logical data segregation. Data is stored across managed storage services and protected through encryption, access controls, and monitoring.

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://hyperagent.com/terms

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used https://hyperagent.com/terms

LLM retention settings Providers are used for inference only; commercial API terms prohibit training on customer data. Zero data retention enabled when available; limited abuse-monitoring retention may apply — see our privacy policy.

LLM data tenancy policy Hyperagent maintains a multi-tenant architecture with logical data segregation, ensuring that customer data is isolated and accessible only to authorized users within each tenant.