WordPlayLeague for Slack helps teams run daily word puzzle competitions directly inside Slack. Players submit their puzzle results in a shared channel, and the app automatically records scores, updates leaderboards, and tracks weekly and season-long standings. Once installed, WordPlayLeague monitors the league channel for puzzle score posts and records them for each player. The app automatically updates league statistics and maintains a public league page where teams can view current scores, weekly standings, season results, and historical records. The app also provides automated league updates and interactive commands inside Slack. Scheduled summaries highlight weekly performance and league activity, while slash commands allow users to quickly view scoreboards, standings, streaks, and league statistics without leaving Slack. WordPlayLeague is designed for private groups and workplace teams who already share puzzle results in chat and want an easy way to organize and track competition over time. Key features include: • Automatic score detection and tracking from Slack messages

• Weekly and season-long leaderboards

• Scheduled league summaries and updates

• Slash commands for viewing standings and statistics

• Public league pages with historical score tracking WordPlayLeague is not affiliated with or endorsed by Slack, The New York Times, or any puzzle publisher. Players voluntarily submit their own puzzle results. Some automated league summaries are generated using AI. These messages are intended for informational use and may occasionally contain inaccuracies.