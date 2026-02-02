Data retention policy
WordPlayLeague retains customer data (Slack user display names and Wordle scores) for the duration of active league participation. Data associated with deleted leagues or removed players is soft-deleted and permanently purged within 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users may request data removal by contacting support@wordplayleague.com. Upon request, all associated player data will be permanently deleted within 30 days. League administrators can remove players and delete leagues directly from the dashboard.
Data storage policy
WordPlayLeague stores only Slack display names and Wordle scores. No private messages, files, or personal information beyond display names are stored. All data is encrypted in transit (TLS) and at rest.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Cloud hosted
Data hosting company
Railway (backed by Google Cloud Platform)
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT-4
LLM retention settings
WordPlayLeague's LLM integration is configured with zero data retention. OpenAI API requests are stateless and no customer data is retained by the LLM after a response is generated. OpenAI's API data retention policy (30-day abuse monitoring, no training)
LLM data tenancy policy
WordPlayLeague uses the OpenAI API to generate optional AI-powered league commentary (weekly race summaries, score reactions). Only aggregated, non-personal league data (player first names and Wordle scores) is sent to OpenAI. No Slack messages, private c
LLM data residency policy
WordPlayLeague's LLM processing is handled via OpenAI's API, which processes data in the United States. No customer data is stored by the LLM — all requests are stateless API calls. Application data is stored separately on Railway (US) and is never persis