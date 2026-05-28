Data retention policy
Users can disconnect Slack from Strawberry’s Integrations panel or revoke access from Slack’s app management page. Disconnecting in Strawberry immediately disables the connection and requests revocation of the OAuth token from Slack.
Strawberry does not maintain a separate bulk index of Slack workspace data. Slack content intentionally retained in Strawberry chats or files follows Strawberry’s standard retention and deletion controls; disconnecting Slack alone does not delete that retained content.
Self-service account deletion immediately disables the account and begins irreversible erasure, including revocation of connected-app credentials where supported. Under our Data Processing Agreement, customer personal data is deleted or returned within 90 days after termination. Encrypted backup copies may persist for up to an additional 90 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Users can disconnect the Strawberry Slack integration at any time from the Strawberry app's Integrations panel or from Slack's app management page. Disconnecting immediately revokes our OAuth tokens and triggers deletion of stored Slack content within 30 days. On full account deletion, all user data is removed from production systems within 30 days and rotated out of encrypted backups within 90 days.
Data storage policy
All customer data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 on AWS-managed infrastructure and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Production data resides in EU regions (Ireland and Sweden). Access is restricted to authorised engineers via role-based access controls, single sign-on, and audited via centralised logging.
Data hosting details
Strawberry’s web and API services run on Cloudflare Pages and Cloudflare Workers. Cloud data is stored using Cloudflare services including R2 and Durable Objects. Strawberry’s primary PostgreSQL database is managed by PlanetScale.
Some processing also occurs locally on the user’s device, and Slack content may be transmitted to approved AI subprocessors when necessary to complete a user-requested action. Strawberry processes personal data in the European Economic Area and the United States, with EEA data processed within the EEA where feasible.
Data hosting company
Cloudflare, Inc. — application runtime, object storage, and durable state, PlanetScale, Inc. — managed PostgreSQL database
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
OpenAI GPT, Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini
LLM retention settings
LLM-generated conversation history is retained within the user's Strawberry account for the lifetime of the account. Users can delete individual conversations or their entire account at any time, after which the associated LLM prompts and responses are pu
LLM data tenancy policy
Strawberry uses Large Language Models provided by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google through their enterprise APIs. All inference is invoked from our EU-hosted backend and routed to the providers' production endpoints under their commercial data processing agr
LLM data residency policy
Customer prompts and model outputs are sent transiently to the LLM providers' APIs to generate a response. Strawberry persists the resulting conversation in the user's Strawberry account so users can revisit their workflow history. We do not store data on