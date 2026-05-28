Strawberry is an AI-powered browser with companions that connect to your Slack account, helping you find, understand, and act on workspace information from Strawberry. What Strawberry can do with Slack: • Search messages and people — Find relevant conversations, decisions, files, and colleagues across the Slack content you can access.

• Read channels and threads — Retrieve selected channel or thread context and summarize conversations you ask about.

• Draft and send messages — Review and send messages, replies, scheduled messages, and file attachments from your connected Slack account.

• Work with conversations — Create channels, direct messages, and group direct messages when requested.

• Work with files and reactions — Download shared files, upload attachments, and read or add emoji reactions.

• Update profiles and Canvases — Perform user-requested profile and Slack Canvas actions. How it works: Install Slack from the Strawberry desktop app and authorize your own Slack account. Strawberry uses your Slack user token and can retrieve only content Slack makes available to that user. Slack searches and contextual reads happen in response to user requests and are bounded; Strawberry does not bulk ingest or index customer workspaces. Before sending, Strawberry provides a review step according to the user’s selected permission settings. Messages sent through Strawberry include visible “Sent with @Strawberry” attribution. Strawberry uses AI and may generate inaccurate or incomplete responses, summaries, or drafts. Review messages and verify important information before acting or sending.