Data deletion request procedure

WeTime provides two primary methods for data deletion: Automatic: Upon the uninstallation of the WeTime app from a Slack workspace, all associated workspace metadata and installation tokens are flagged for deletion in our database. Manual Request: Users or Workspace Admins may submit a formal deletion request via email to privacy@getwetime.com. Upon receipt and verification of the request, we will permanently purge all associated user records, game scores, and matchmaking history from our Supabase production database within 30 days. We provide a confirmation email to the requester once the purge is complete.