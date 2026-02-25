Data retention policy
WeTime retains workspace installation metadata (Team ID and encrypted OAuth tokens) and active matchmaking queue data for as long as the app is installed to ensure core functionality."
Data archiving and removal policy
Upon uninstallation, workspace data is flagged for deletion. Users may also contact support at any time to request the manual permanent deletion of their specific user data.
Data storage policy
We store only essential metadata for matchmaking and app administration. We strictly do not store, log, or monitor the content of messages exchanged between users.
Data center location(s)
United States
Data hosting details
Our application logic runs on a cloud-based Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), while our database is a managed relational database service.
Data hosting company
Data host company: Render (Application) and Supabase (Database).
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no