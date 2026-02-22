Data retention policy
Linkkit stores only the minimum data required to provide link creation, tracking, and analytics features on Slack. Link metadata and usage events are retained while the workspace actively uses the app. If the app is removed, associated workspace data is deleted within 30 days.
Data archiving and removal policy
Linkkit retains workspace data only while it is necessary to provide link creation and analytics features on Slack. When a workspace uninstalls the app or requests deletion, all associated data is securely removed from active systems and backups within 30 days.
Data storage policy
Linkkit securely stores link metadata and analytics event data in encrypted cloud infrastructure to provide link creation, tracking, and reporting features integrated with Slack. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized systems and personnel only.
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
no