Linkkit helps teams create, manage, and track short links without leaving Slack.

Generate trackable links using simple slash commands and keep your workspace informed with automatic activity updates. What you can do with Linkkit • Create short links instantly from Slack

• Track link performance and click activity

• Manage links (view stats, update, delete)

• Receive real-time channel updates when links are created, updated, deleted, or clicked

• Keep your team aligned with shared visibility into link activity Linkkit is designed for teams that share links across campaigns, social profiles, messages, or internal tools and want simple, centralized tracking directly inside Slack. How it works Use Linkkit slash commands to create and manage links. Linkkit processes your request securely and posts updates back to Slack so your team stays informed automatically.