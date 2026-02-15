Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Installation data is retained while the app is installed. findtime.io does not persist command content in its database. Limited operational logs may be retained for security and debugging. Google may retain Gemini prompts and outputs for up to 55 days.

Data archiving and removal policy Users can uninstall the app from their workspace, which automatically deletes all associated installation data. For additional data deletion requests, users can contact contact@findtime.io.

Data storage policy All data is stored in a PostgreSQL database hosted on Railway with encryption at rest and in transit (TLS/SSL). Bot tokens are never logged or exposed in application logs. The database is only accessible via secure connection strings stored as environment variables.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://findtime.io/privacy/

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Google Gemini 2.5 Flash-Lite via the Gemini API

LLM retention settings findtime.io does not enable Gemini conversation history or model memory. Google may retain prompts, context, and outputs for up to 55 days for abuse prevention, security, and legal obligations.

LLM data tenancy policy Gemini requests use a findtime.io-controlled Google Cloud project. Each Slack workspace’s prompts and outputs are processed independently and are not used as context for other workspaces.