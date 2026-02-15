ONE COMMAND, MANY USES
All features accessible through /findtime (or the shorthand /ft) — just change what you type after it. findtime.io
understands both natural language and shorthand, so use whichever feels right.
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:zap: TIME CONVERSIONS
/findtime what time is 3pm London in New York?
/ft 3pm london to nyc
Convert any time between two cities or timezone abbreviations. Works with natural phrasing like "if it is 9am in Sydney what time is it in London?", noon, midnight, and 24-hour times. Daylight saving handled automatically.
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:earth_africa: CURRENT TIME LOOKUP
/findtime what time is it now in Tokyo, Sydney, and Dubai?
/ft now tokyo sydney dubai
Check live local time in one or more cities, countries, or timezone abbreviations. Perfect for "Is it too late to call?"
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:robot_face: AI MEETING PLANNER
/findtime find the best meeting time for New York, London, and Tokyo
/ft new york london tokyo
Planning a meeting across 3+ timezones? AI analyzes every timezone and suggests the top 3 meeting windows, ranked by fairness to all participants. Works with cities, countries, and abbreviations. Natural triggers: schedule, book, meet, sync up, find overlap, coordinate.
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:arrows_counterclockwise: TWO-CITY COMPARISON
/findtime time difference between London and New York
/ft london new york
Side-by-side current times for two cities, with a deep link to the full interactive comparison on findtime.io
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:globe_with_meridians: TIMEZONE INFO
/findtime what timezone is Bangalore in?
/ft bangalore time zone
Returns IANA identifier, UTC offset, current time, and abbreviation — plus a link to the full timezone page on findtime.io
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:mantelpiece_clock: DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME
/findtime does London observe daylight saving?
/ft does New York have DST?
Find out whether a city observes DST, its current status (active or standard), standard vs. DST offsets, and exact clock-change dates. Works for fixed-offset zones too — "does Dubai have DST?" correctly returns no.
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:abc: TIMEZONE ABBREVIATIONS
All commands work with standard abbreviations — PST, EST, GMT, UTC, IST, JST, BST, AEST, and more.
/ft 9am pst to ist
/ft bst ist jst ← finds best meeting times across those zones
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:link: DEEP LINKS
Every response includes a link to view full details on findtime.io
with interactive timezone visualizations.
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:bulb: WHY FINDTIME.IO
?
• FREE — No subscription, no limits, no hidden costs
• FAST — Instant responses, no loading screens
• NATURAL — Understands plain English, not just rigid command syntax
• ACCURATE — Always current with daylight saving and timezone changes
• POWERFUL — From quick conversions to complex multi-timezone meeting planning
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:rocket: GET STARTED
Type /findtime with no arguments for a quick reference guide. Or just start typing naturally — findtime.io
will figure it out.
/findtime 3pm London to NYC
/findtime now in Tokyo Sydney Dubai
/findtime New York London Tokyo Singapore
/findtime does London observe daylight saving?
/findtime time difference between Berlin and Singapore
/findtime Helsinki time zone
Perfect for:
✓ Remote teams across continents
✓ Client calls in different timezones
✓ Scheduling international meetings
✓ Checking if colleagues are online
✓ Quick "what time is it there?" lookups
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:lock: PRIVACYfindtime.io
stores workspace installation data. Message content is processed to answer requests and may be sent to Google Gemini for AI features. Limited operational logs may be retained for security and debugging. See https://findtime.io/privacy/
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:speech_balloon: SUPPORT
Questions? Email contact@findtime.io
or visit https://findtime.io
Made with :heart: for distributed teams everywhere.
AI ACCURACY NOTICEfindtime.io
includes AI-assisted meeting-planning and natural-language features. Large language model output can be inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading, especially for ambiguous place names or unusual requests. Users should review important scheduling decisions before acting on them.