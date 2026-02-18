Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Hubi, operated by Tidio retains customer account data and AI conversation history (messages exchanged directly with the Hubi assistant) for the duration of the customer's active subscription plus 5 years, after which it is permanently deleted. Slack OAuth tokens are stored encrypted and retained as long as the workspace integration remains active. Hubi does not store Slack workspace conversations — when users ask the assistant to search or reference channel messages, that data is retrieved in real-time from the Slack API and is discarded after the response is delivered. Customers can disconnect the integration at any time, which triggers deletion of stored tokens and associated data.

Data archiving and removal policy When a customer disconnects the Slack integration or deletes their Hubi account, all associated Slack OAuth tokens and AI conversation history with the Hubi assistant are permanently deleted from our systems. Any remaining data is automatically purged after 5 years from the date of account creation. Hubi does not store Slack workspace conversations (channel messages, DMs between users, etc.) — only conversations with the Hubi assistant itself are retained. Customers can request data removal at any time by contacting support or disconnecting the integration through their workspace settings. Data removal is completed within 30 days of the request in accordance with GDPR requirements.

Data storage policy Hubi, operated by Tidio, stores customer data in Supabase-hosted PostgreSQL databases located in the EU (AWS eu-north-1 region). Slack OAuth tokens are stored encrypted at rest in the database. Conversations with the Hubi assistant are stored in PostgreSQL for the duration of the subscription plus 5 years. Vector embeddings for memory features are stored in PgVector (PostgreSQL extension) with the same security controls. Temporary session data is cached in Upstash Redis (encrypted in transit and at rest). Hubi does not store Slack workspace conversations — channel messages and user DMs are fetched in real-time from the Slack API during active sessions and are not persisted. All data storage practices comply with GDPR and applicable EU data protection regulations.

Data center location(s) Netherlands

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://gethubi.ai/terms-and-conditions

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used Claude Opus 4.6 (Anthropic), Gemini 2.5 Flash (Google)

LLM retention settings Both Anthropic and Google APIs are configured with zero data retention. Inputs and outputs are not stored or used for model training. No Slack content or user data is retained by LLM providers after the response is delivered.

LLM data tenancy policy Hubi uses Anthropic Claude and Google Gemini APIs. Each request is stateless and isolated per-customer. No data is shared across tenants. Only the context needed for the current conversation is sent to the LLM provider.