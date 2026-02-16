Where we store your data depends on where you are located – e.g. your country of incorporation, business operations or residence. We primarily host personal information in Singapore, Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, and the United States, depending on your location. As a global business we may also transfer or process personal information in countries outside your country of incorporation, business operations or residence, and where our affiliates, third parties, Ecosystem and Financial Partners and service providers are located. These countries may have data protection rules that are different from your country, but the privacy requirements of your jurisdiction remain in effect regardless of cross-border data transfers. In certain situations, we may be required to disclose your personal information pursuant to lawful requests from local law enforcement or government authorities. Airwallex implements appropriate measures and safeguards to protect your personal information to meet applicable data protection and national security requirements, as well as the standards described in this Policy, including the use of mandated Standard Contractual Clauses (for the European Union) and International Data Transfer Agreement (for the United Kingdom) or any equivalent standard contracts issued by relevant authorities into its agreements (where applicable) and/or adopting alternative measures required for the lawful transfer of personal information in accordance with applicable data protection law. We restrict transfers of personal data to certain jurisdictions in accordance with applicable law. The most complete and up-to-date version of our policies can be found here: