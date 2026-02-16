Airwallex is a global payments and financial platform that helps businesses manage money, company spend and approvals in one place. With Airwallex Spend, finance teams get powerful controls for expenses, reimbursements, bills and spend requests, plus direct integrations into leading accounting tools. By centralising spend and automating approvals, Airwallex helps teams cut time spent chasing expenses, reconciling transactions, and closing the books while keeping every decision auditable and in policy.Airwallex for Slack
allows you to:1. Review and approve spend approvals without leaving Slack
Approvers receive real‑time Slack direct messages whenever there’s an Airwallex expense, reimbursement, bill or spend request to review.2. Request resubmissions with clear reasons
Approvers can trigger a resubmission flow directly from the Slack message. Submitters are sent the rejection reason in Slack so they know exactly what to fix before resubmitting.3. Notify submitters when spend approvals are rejected
Spend submitters receive Slack notifications updates when their approval submissions are rejected, including the approver’s name, rejection reason, and a link back into Airwallex.
Learn more about Airwallex at: https://www.airwallex.com
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