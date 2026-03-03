Data retention policy
Donut takes data security and privacy very seriously. Data is stored as long as Indigo is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to support@donut.ai. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Indigo from your workspace. Send your request to support@donut.ai and your data will be deleted within 30 days. All data backups are deleted within 4 weeks.
Data storage policy
Data is stored durably and securely using Railway's managed PostgreSQL service, hosted in US West. Volume backups are taken daily (retained for 6 days), weekly (retained for 1 month), and monthly (retained for 3 months). All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3), and at rest with AES-256 encryption on the underlying block storage.
Data center location(s)
United States
App/service has sub-processors
yes
Guidelines for sub-processors
App/service uses large language models (LLM)
yes
LLM model(s) used
Anthropic's Claude
LLM retention settings
Indigo does not train or fine-tune models on customer data. Anthropic retains API inputs/outputs up to 30 days for trust and safety, then deletes them. Generated outputs are stored in Indigo's database and deleted with the related records.
LLM data tenancy policy
Indigo uses Anthropic's Claude API for summaries and review drafts. Data is processed under Anthropic's Commercial Terms: requests are isolated per customer, not shared across tenants, and not used to train Anthropic's models.
LLM data residency policy
Prompts and completions are processed by Anthropic's Claude API in US-based data centers. No customer data is sent to LLMs hosted outside the US.