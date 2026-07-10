Auctor is an AI workspace for teams running complex client and project work. It captures meeting intelligence, keeps your project knowledge organized and searchable, and generates grounded documents and diagrams that cite the sources they came from. Connecting Slack from Auctor's integration settings makes your Slack conversations part of your project context, and gives Auctor a place to share what it produces. When you ask Auctor a question, it can read and search messages and threads in the channels and DMs you already have access to, so answers, meeting recaps and documents reflect the decisions your team actually made in Slack, and it cites the message permalinks it used so you can check any claim against the original conversation. Auctor only sees conversations you can see, and it never adds itself to channels on its own. Auctor can also send results back into Slack: a recap, an answer, or a link to a generated document, posted to a channel, thread or DM on your behalf. Every message is shown to you for approval before it is sent, so nothing is posted without your explicit go-ahead. Slack context then sits alongside your meeting transcripts, files and other connected tools in the same Auctor workspace. An Auctor account is required, and you can disconnect Slack at any time from Auctor's integration settings, which revokes Auctor's access to your Slack data. AI disclaimer: Auctor uses large language models to summarize meetings, answer questions, and generate documents and diagrams. AI-generated responses, summaries and other outputs, including any based on Slack messages, may be incomplete or inaccurate, so please review them before relying on them or sharing them externally. Auctor does not use your Slack data to train large language models.