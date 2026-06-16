Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Type retains personal information only as needed to fulfill the purposes for which it was collected, including service delivery, legal, accounting, reporting, legal-claims, and fraud-prevention purposes. Retention depends on the customer relationship, the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the data, processing purposes, risk of harm, and applicable legal requirements. When the information is no longer required, it is deleted or deidentified.

Data archiving and removal policy Users may request deletion of personal information by contacting privacy@type.com. Where a valid deletion right applies and we no longer have a business or legal need to process the information, we delete or deidentify it. We may retain limited information where needed for legal, accounting, reporting, fraud-prevention, dispute-resolution, or other lawful purposes described in the Privacy Policy.

Data storage policy Customers retain ownership of content they provide to or generate through Type, and Type processes that content solely to provide the Service. Type stores customer and personal information using technical, organizational, and physical safeguards designed to protect it. We use service providers for hosting, IT, support, analytics, payment processing, and AI platform services as described in the Privacy Policy; payment card data is processed by Stripe and is not directly stored by Type.

Data hosting details Type is a cloud-hosted service. We use third-party service providers to operate the Service, including hosting, internet service, information technology, customer support, email delivery, analytics, payment processing, and AI platform providers.

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.type.com/privacy

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used OpenAI GPT-family models, Anthropic Claude-family models, Google Gemini-family models, and OpenAI gpt-image-2 for image generation where used.

LLM retention settings Type retains LLM-related personal information and user content only as needed for Privacy Policy purposes, including service delivery, legal/accounting/reporting, legal claims, and fraud prevention. When no longer required, it is deleted or deidentified.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer inputs, outputs, Slack content, connected-tool data, and user-generated content are processed on behalf of the customer to provide Type features. AI providers power the Service; Type does not sell personal information.