Hark Pro is a personal AI that accomplishes real tasks. And it gets even more powerful in Slack. By combining advanced memory and the ability to use a computer in the cloud, Hark understands the context of your life and work to do things for you across the web. You can just tag Hark on Slack to: • Pull up a Google Doc from your Drive

• Schedule a meeting with everyone in one thread

• Summarize recent updates or files in a channel

• Consolidate unstructured problem reports into Linear and Jira tickets

• Order food on DoorDash and Uber Eats

• Book flights across major airlines

• Build websites, spreadsheets, and slide decks Hark can keep track of your most important messages, build you a daily schedule, handle your calendar, and summarize dozens of discussions across your workplace into just the things that you need to know. And Hark securely manages your logins to hundreds of sites including Target, Amazon, and LinkedIn so it can handle many tasks from start to finish - right from Slack. Security and privacy Your data is your own. Hark will never sell your data or serve you ads. We also never see your most private information, like stored passwords or credit card numbers, which are always encrypted in storage and in transit. Pricing

Hark's Slack integration is included for free with any active Hark subscription. Please note that Hark is only compatible with paid versions of Slack. Hark is powered by large language models and can produce inaccurate or incomplete responses, summaries, and other outputs. Review important results before relying on them.