Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy Mars Security retains customer data according to defined retention requirements and business needs. Detection queries and related results are retained based on customer requirements or until termination of the engagement. Operational logs and metadata are retained only for a short period (up to two week) for troubleshooting and service operations before being deleted. Customer data assets are classified and protected according to their sensitivity, and upon customer request or termination of a contract, customer confidential information is securely disposed of. Security audit logs are retained for 365 days, and backup data is maintained in secure, restricted cloud environments in accordance with disaster recovery and business continuity requirements.

Data archiving and removal policy Mars Security maintains procedures for the secure archival and removal of customer data. Customer data is retained only for the period required by contractual obligations, business needs, or customer requirements. Upon termination of a customer relationship or upon customer request, confidential customer information is securely deleted or disposed of in accordance with the company’s data retention and disposal procedures. User accounts for terminated personnel are promptly disabled or removed, company assets are returned, and data on organizational devices is securely wiped. Data disposal processes are designed to ensure that sensitive information cannot be recovered after deletion. Vendor agreements and applicable data protection obligations also require deletion of customer data following service termination, subject only to legal retention requirements.

Data storage policy Mars Security stores customer data within its cloud-native infrastructure hosted on AWS, primarily in the AWS US-EAST-1 region. Data is stored in managed services such as Amazon RDS, Amazon S3, Amazon EFS, and other AWS services designed to provide security, availability, and resilience. Sensitive customer data is classified and protected based on its sensitivity and business criticality. Data stored at rest is encrypted using AWS-managed encryption mechanisms (AES-256), while data in transit is protected using encrypted HTTPS/TLS connections. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel following role-based access controls, least-privilege principles, and multi-factor authentication requirements. Production and non-production environments are segregated, customer data is logically isolated, and backups are stored in secure, restricted cloud environments with appropriate access controls.

Data center location(s) United States

Data hosting details Cloud hosted

Data hosting company AWS

App/service has sub-processors yes

Guidelines for sub-processors https://www.marssec.ai/extapp/subprocessors

App/service uses large language models (LLM) yes

LLM model(s) used gpt-4.1, gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini, claude-sonnet, claude-opus

LLM retention settings AI-related data is retained only for a short period as required for service operation, monitoring, and diagnostics. Customer data is not used for AI model training and is not retained for model improvement.

LLM data tenancy policy Customer data is logically segregated and never shared across customer environments. AI components operate within isolated service boundaries with read-only permissions, and customer data is not used to train AI models.